RBI's draft NBFC dividend policy unlikely to impact most players: Icra

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21
NBFCs with 15% CRAR for 3 years may be allowed to pay dividend: RBI
Small, medium NBFCs need better credit support, says Industry players
More pincer moves: Shadow banks may soon be governed by regulatory regime
Divesting majority stake in PSBs will be 'credit negative' for them: Icra
-
The Reserve Bank of India's draft circular on dividend distribution by NBFCs is unlikely to impact most of the industry players, said ratings agency ICRA on Thursday.
The RBI has proposed that NBFCs should have at least 15 per cent Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) for the last 3 years, including the accounting year for which it proposes to declare a dividend.
The RBI sought comments on the draft circular from NBFCs, industry participants and other interested parties by December 24.
According to ICRA, over the last three years, dividend pay-out ratios have been about 10-20 per cent for most entities, with few in the range of 20-30 per cent.
The ratings agency expects most NBFCs to comfortably meet the CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) criteria but a few entities having high NPAs would find it difficult to meet the net NPA filter and thus dividend payout for them could be impacted, if this circular is implemented.
It noted that while HFCs (housing finance companies) have not been specifically mentioned in this draft, meeting the CAR criteria would be relatively easier given the lower risk weights on the large part of their portfolio.
Furthermore, the Net NPA criteria specified for NBFCs may not be a constraint for HFCs to pay out dividend considering the low NPAs for the segment currently.
"NBFCs complying with the minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio or leverage ratio for the last three years and having net NPA below 6 per cent in each of the last three years can declare dividends with a pay-out ratio of up to 50 per cent or as per the matrix proposed by the RBI," said Manushree Saggar, Vice President - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.
--IANS
rv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU