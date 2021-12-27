RBI says RBL Bank well capitalised with satisfactory financial position

The (RBI) clarified on Monday that the is “well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory,” and there is “no need for depositors and other stakeholders” to react to speculative reports related to

The central bank also clarified that the appointment of an additional director in any private bank is made "as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory/supervisory matters".

RBL Bank, the central bank said, remains healthy, and as per half-yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a “comfortable capital adequacy ratio of 16.33 per cent and provision coverage ratio of 76.6 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio of the bank is 153 per cent as of December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent”.

The share price of the bank was down 13.59 per cent from its previous close to Rs 149.05 a piece at 12.50 pm on Monday.

The bank’s managing director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja went on a leave on December 25. Incidentally, the bank had appointed an additional director in the bank on December 24.

"Further, it is clarified that appointment of Additional Director/s in private is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory/supervisory matters," the RBI added.

RBL Bank's interim chief executive and managing director Rajeev Ahuja on Sunday sought to allay concerns around the health of the private sector lender, stressing that the events over the weekend are not linked to quality of advances or asset quality.

Rajeev asserted that the bank will post better profits in December quarter than the preceding September quarter.

He said the bank will stick to all the targets spelled out at the earning call in September, but conceded that microfinance lending is an area which requires more attention.

“We need to up the game on service, governance, digital and risk areas,” Rajeev told reporters.

He claimed that the board of the bank had already chosen him as the successor to Vishwavir, and RBI-appointed additional director Yogesh Dayal also voted for his appointment as MD and CEO at a meeting held over the weekend. The central bank is fully behind the bank and its strategy, he added.

Vishwavir, who's leave announcement came after the RBI move and six months before the end of his term, had to do so on medical grounds, his successor said, without sharing the details.

Asked about the RBI action, which has a few precedents, Rajeev said the central bank would have its own specific reasons to make such an appointment, but declined to share any details.

To a question on what he feels will be the focus areas for RBI, Rajeev pointed to compliance and risk management as the possible priorities but was quick to add that these are the same as the bank's own internal interests as well.

RBL Bank, which had seen a pressure on deposits after the RBI action on Yes Bank in 2020, has excess liquidity of over Rs 15,000 crore and also many lines of liquidity, Rajeev said, adding that it is taking measures to reach out to customers.

The last 24 hours since the spate of announcements have not seen any major withdrawals, he said, stressing that the case of Yes Bank was different.

The bank will look at capital raising exercise not before the end of FY23, he said, adding that at present, its core capital buffers stand at over 15 per cent courtesy a Rs 1,500-crore fundraise in November 2020, and it will not go for a capital raising before it slips below 14 per cent.

The growth is back at the bank after the second COVID wave, Rajeev said, pointing out that he will continue on the strategy to reduce the reliance on the unsecured credit front. The bank will return to growing its book at the normal level of 15-20 per cent in FY23, he said.