RBI takes steps to attract foreign flows, says growth prospects stay strong

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures on Thursday to attract in a move to protect the currency which has depreciated over 6 per cent in 2022. While announcing the steps, the central bank said that growth prospects for the Indian economy remains strong and resilient.

said that despite the headwinds from geopolitical developments, elevated prices and tighter external financial conditions, high frequency indicators point to an ongoing recovery in several sectors.

“Reflecting these strong fundamentals, the Indian has depreciated by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far (upto July 5), which is modest relative to other EMEs and even major advanced economies (AEs),” the central bank said adding India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $593.3 billion as on June 24, supplemented by a substantial stock of net forward assets.

“The current account deficit (CAD) is modest. All capital flows barring portfolio investments remain stable and an adequate level of reserves provides a buffer against external shocks,” it said.

Among steps taken to attract foreign flows, banks have exempted from maintaining cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio for incremental NRE and FCNR (B) deposits with effect from the reporting fortnight beginning July 30, 2022.

This relaxation will be available for deposits mobilised up to November 4, 2022. Transfers from Non Resident (Ordinary) (NRO) accounts to NRE accounts shall not qualify for the relaxation.

In addition, has allowed banks temporarily to raise fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without reference to the extant regulations on interest rates, with effect from July 7, 2022. This relaxation will be available for the period up to October 31, 2022.

In a relaxation to existing norms on FPI investment in government bonds, the said that all new issuances of government securities of 7-year and 14-year maturity would be made eligible for the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). Unlike other securities, FPI investment in bonds which are designated under the FAR does not have any limits.

RBI also relaxed norms on residual maturity for FPI investments in government and corporate debt. Investments by FPIs in such bonds made till October 31, 2022 are exempt from a short-term limit, according to which not more than 30 per cent of investments can have a residual maturity of less than one year. The central bank also provided a window till October 31 for FPIs to buy money market instruments such as commercial papers with an original maturity of up to one year.

On external commercial borrowing, it has now been decided to increase the limit under the automatic route from $750 million to $1.5 billion. The all-in cost ceiling under the ECB framework is also being raised by 100 basis points, subject to the borrower being of investment grade rating.