Business Standard

RBI to buy Rs 15,000 crore of bonds from secondary market on June 13

The decision was taken considering the evolving liquidity conditions

BS Reporter 

RBI
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy Rs 15,000 crore of bonds on June 13 from the secondary market under its open market operations (OMO) programme to infuse durable liquidity in the system, the central bank said in a notification. The decision was taken considering the evolving liquidity conditions, it said.
.
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 02:21 IST

