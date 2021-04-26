RBI to conduct customer satisfaction survey on impact of bank mergers

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
Start with smaller banks
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a customer satisfaction survey to find out the impact of the recent mergers of state-owned banks on banking services being availed by individuals.
Among other things, the respondents will be asked whether the merger was positive from the point of customer services. The choice before the customer will be to tick one of the following options -- strongly agree; agree; neutral; disagree; or strongly disagree.
The proposed survey will cover a total of 20,000 respondents from 21 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. In all, there will be 22 questions.
Of the 22, a set of four questions has been drafted separately for assessing customer service and grievance redress issues of customers of branches of banks that have been merged with other banks in the year 2019 and 2020.
Among public sector banks, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda; Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank; Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank; Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India.
Also, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was merged with DBS Bank.
The questions related to mergers are: 'I did not face any problem in availing services after the merger'; 'I faced problems in the following product(s)/service(s)/area(s)'; and 'The nature of problem I faced in the product(s)/service(s)/area(s)'.
The participants will also be asked: "overall, the merger has been positive from customer service perspective"; and options against this are 'strongly agree'; 'agree'; 'neutral'; 'disagree'; and 'strongly disagree'.
While inviting quotations for conducting the 'Bank Customers' Satisfaction Survey' from survey agencies, the central bank said the approved vendor will be required to conduct interview over phone with recording of customers of bank branches falling in identified states.
The RBI will provide the contact number of the customers of bank branches selected from the 21 states. The selected agency will have to complete the survey work and submit the report to theRBI by June 22, 2021.
Request for quotations (RFQ) document said the questions have been framed to capture the customer's experience and perception of the grievance redress mechanism of his/her bank. It is also for awareness about the grievance redressal mechanism of the bank and the banking ombudsman.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU