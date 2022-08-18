JUST IN
RBI turns net seller of US currency in June; sells $3.719 bn: Data

Reserve Bank of India turned net seller of the US currency in June after it sold $3.719 bn on a net basis, the central bank data showed

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Reserve Bank of India turned net seller of the US currency in June after it sold USD 3.719 billion on a net basis, the central bank data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 18.96 billion from the spot market and sold USD 22.679 billion, according to the RBI monthly bulletin for August 2022 released on Thursday.

In June 2021, RBI was net buyer of the greenback after it purchased USD 18.633 billion on a net basis from the spot market. In May 2022, the central bank net bought USD 2.001 billion. It had purchased USD 10.143 billion and sold USD 8.142 billion during the month.

During the fiscal 2022, the central bank had net purchased USD 17.312 billion. It had bought USD 113.991 billion and sold USD 96.679 billion in the spot market in FY22.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of June stood at USD 30.856 billion as compared to USD 49.191 billion in May, the data showed.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 22:01 IST

