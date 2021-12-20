RBL Bank raises Rs 5.20-cr fund via CSR initiative for inclusive education

-
RBL Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5.20 crore through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cycling in a bid to support education of underprivileged and special needs children.
The private sector lender-organised its 8th edition of cyclothon which had 159 cyclists pedal over 1.14 lakh km since October this year to raise the money for two schools, one each located in Hyderabad and Maharashtra, a statement said.
In 2020, the Bank had raised Rs 5.12 crore through the cyclothon initiative. The initiative has garnered funds over Rs 21 crores in the past eight years.
As part of the Bank's effort to promote inclusivity, there were multiple cyclothons organized across India, which saw participation from senior bureaucrats and the Indian Army in Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Dabbawalas and RBL Bank employees in Mumbai.
