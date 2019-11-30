RBL Bank to raise Rs 826 cr via preferential allotment to five investors

RBL Bank's board of directors has approved a preferential allotment of equity capital worth Rs 825.79 crore to five investors.

The bank’s board has agreed to allot 24.24 million shares at Rs 340.70 apiece. The directors met on Saturday to discuss the contours of fund raising.

The five investors who will be given these allotments are Bajaj Ltd, foreign institutional investors East Bridge Capital Master Fund I and FEG Mauritius FPI Ltd, along with WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund (a Ward Ferry Management Ltd-managed hedge fund) and Asia-focused stock hedge fund, lshana Capital.

had already told its shareholders at its annual general meeting on July 9, that it would raise equity capital not exceeding Rs 3,500 crore. For the quarter ended September 30, the lender's capital adequacy ratio slipped to 12.3 per cent from 13.7 per cent in the same period a year ago.

In Q2FY20, the asset quality of the bank also worsened as its gross non-performing loans spiked 95 per cent to Rs 1,539 crore from Rs 789.21 crore in the same period a year ago. Its gross bad loan ratio nearly doubled to 2.6 per cent from 1.38 per cent during the period and its profit slipped by 73 per cent to Rs 54 crore.

Due to this the bank’s stock came under pressure, tanking from a 52-week high of Rs 716.40 on NSE in May this year to a 52-week low of Rs 230.55 on October 23.

RBL also told the exchanges that it has inducted Ranjana Agarwal into its board based on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee. The bank said in its communication that "Ranjana Agarwal is appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of the Bank w.e.f. November 30, 2019 for a term of 5 years subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank."