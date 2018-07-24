Reliance Nippon Life Insurance's June quarter premium up 8% to Rs 7.5 bn

Company on Tuesday said its grew by 8 per cent to Rs 7.55 billion in April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The company said it had assets under management of Rs 193.35 billion as on June 30 this year, up 11 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Its renewal premium during the period under review rose by 6 per cent to Rs 5.52 billion.

"Our journey of quality and profitability continues with the rise in persistency as well as (new business achieved profit), led by origination control and, systemic process enhancements towards customer engagement. In this path of transformation, digital will continue to play an important role and our target is to improve the qualitative parameters further, and thereby grow the embedded value," said Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO,

Company is a company promoted by Group-led