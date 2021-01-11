Rupee falls 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee depriciates 8 paise to 73.63 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee appreciates 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 4 paise to 73.11 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee surges 19 paise to 73.12 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 73.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a rebound in the American currency even as domestic equities were trading with significant gains.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar and fell to 73.48 against the greenback, registering a decline of 24 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.24 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.37 per cent to 90.43.
"The US dollar index has started with a gap up trade this Monday morning in Asian trade as sharp gains in US yields and hopes for more stimulus to boost the world's largest economy prompted some investors to temper bearish bets, pulling the currency further away from recent multi-year lows," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Moreover, President-elect Joe Biden who takes office this month, with Democrats able to control both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending, the note added.
Traders further said that weak Asian currencies could continue weigh on investor sentiment.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 426.38 points higher at 49,208.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 119.20 points at 14,466.45.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.16 per cent to USD 55.34 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU