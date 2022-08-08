JUST IN
Monetary policy: SPDs can offer all foreign exchange trade facilities
Rupee gains 26 paise in afternoon trade to 79.20 against US dollar
Bond yields 3-month low ahead of RBI policy decision as oil prices drop
Rupee tipped to open higher as oil slips to 5-month low; RBI policy eyed
Rise in cash in circulation for April-July stands at Rs 50,800 cr: RBI data
Rupee drops 17 paise to close at 79.3 against dollar amid US-China tensions
Rupee weakens 1% in two days as renewed talks of 'hawkish' Fed boost dollar
Rupee tumbles as Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit sparks US-China tension
Top headlines: IndiGo Q1 net loss narrows; rupee plummets 68 paise
Rupee plummets 68 paise at 79.21 against USD as macro data disappoints
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
To manage costs, State Bank of India set to launch HR subsidiary
Business Standard

Rupee falls as strong US jobs data rekindles fear of aggressive Fed hikes

The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March 2020

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Rupee | US Dollar

Bhaskar Dutta 

rupee
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Indian rupee weakened sharply versus the dollar on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report rekindled concerns over aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, dealers said.

At 10:00 am IST, the rupee was trading at 79.54 per dollar as against 79.25 per dollar at the previous close.

Data released after Indian trading hours on Friday showed that the US economy added 528,000 jobs in the previous month, with the unemployment rate falling to a fifty-year low.

With economic growth in the US showing firm momentum, the Federal Reserve is likely to opt for steep rate increases in order to rein in 40-year high inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rival pairs, was last at 106.58. The index was at 105.88 at 3:30 pm on Friday.

The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March 2020. Recent sets of weak US economic data had led to speculation of the Fed slowing down the pace of rate hikes in the coming months.

The jobs data, however, has led to a reversal of that view, dealers said.

“The Indian Rupee opened 21 paise weaker at 79.45 (previous close of 79.24) as dollar index which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peer trading around 106.7 levels after nonfarm payrolls came better than expected (528k vs 250k expected) and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 3.5 per cent in June,” currency traders from Mecklai Financial Services wrote.

“We think that these figures will provide the Fed the comfort it needs to effectively continue its fight against inflation. US 2year yield and 10year yield is at 3.21 and 2.81 respectively,” the firm said.
Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 11:10 IST

`
.