JUST IN

Rupee hits all-time low of 76.97 to the dollar before slight recovery
Rupee weakens against US dollar in early trade, falls 38 paise to 76.73/$
Rupee surges 29 paise to 76.11 against US dollar in early trade
US Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals
Rupee surges 8 paise to 76.40 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar approaches 20-year highs, US Federal Reserve meeting in focus
Rupee ends flat against US dollar amid forex outflows, oil prices decline
Indian Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 76.53 against US dollar
Rupee falls by 23 paise to 76.65 against US dollar in early trade
India's foreign exchange reserves down $311 million to $603.7 billion
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee weakens against US dollar in early trade, falls 38 paise to 76.73/$

Business Standard

Rupee hits all-time low of 76.97 to the dollar before slight recovery

With crude oil prices shooting up to $110/bbl, most emerging market currencies weakened against the greenback

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | currency market

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
The previous all time low was hit on March 7 when the rupee touched the same level as today–76.97/$ Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee hit an all time low against the dollar after the currency fell to 76.97 levels during afternoon trades before rebounding to 76.85 due to suspected intervention by the central bank.

With crude oil prices shooting up to $110/bbl, most emerging market currencies weakened against the dollar.

The Indian currency opened weaker today at 76.64 to the dollar, from the previous close of 76.26, in the wake of a sharp fall in US equities, as the treasury yields moved up with investors rushing for safe haven assets resulting in strengthening of dollar.

The previous all time low was hit on March 7 when the rupee touched the same level as today–76.97/$.

The central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange markets which resulted foreign exchange reserves depleting about $20 billion in one month. RBI always maintains that they intervene to smoothen the volatility and do not target any particular level of the currency.
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, May 06 2022. 13:52 IST

`