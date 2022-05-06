Rupee hits all-time low of 76.97 to the dollar before slight recovery

The rupee hit an all time low against the dollar after the currency fell to 76.97 levels during afternoon trades before rebounding to 76.85 due to suspected intervention by the central bank.

With crude oil prices shooting up to $110/bbl, most emerging market currencies weakened against the dollar.

The Indian currency opened weaker today at 76.64 to the dollar, from the previous close of 76.26, in the wake of a sharp fall in US equities, as the treasury yields moved up with investors rushing for safe haven assets resulting in strengthening of dollar.

The previous all time low was hit on March 7 when the rupee touched the same level as today–76.97/$.

The central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange markets which resulted foreign exchange reserves depleting about $20 billion in one month. RBI always maintains that they intervene to smoothen the volatility and do not target any particular level of the currency.