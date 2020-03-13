JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

SBI to invest Rs 7,250 cr in crisis-hit YES Bank as part of RBI rescue plan
Business Standard

Rupee hits record low of 74.5 against US dollar amid coronavirus scare

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don't see it protecting the rupee at any particular level

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Rupee
The dollar stood tall on Friday as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the ECB disappointed by not cutting rates

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens.

The dollar stood tall on Friday as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank disappointed by not cutting rates.

The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT.

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don't see it protecting the rupee at any particular level.

 
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 10:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU