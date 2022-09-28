JUST IN
Rupee posts another new low against US dollar, but fares better than peers
Rupee hits new low, inches towards 82 per dollar on hawkish US Fed
Rupee depreciates 40 paise to all-time low of 81.93 against US dollar
'India has fairly large forex reserve to deal with current situation'
Rupee inches up, likely delay in bond index inclusion caps gains
As US dollar retreats, rupee rises 37 paise to 81.30 in early trade
Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low
Investors stare at double-digit losses as rupee eats into FPI pie
Rupee ends beyond 81 against dollar for the first time; lags EM peers
Rupee closes at new low against US dollar amid risk-off mood
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Small savings rate may remain unchanged for Oct-Dec qtr despite RBI moves
Business Standard

Rupee posts another new low against US dollar, but fares better than peers

The rupee's decline on Wednesday was less than that of other major Asian currencies, likely thanks to the RBI's intervention

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian rupee hit a new low against the dollar on Wednesday, though the fall was less than at its Asian peers', as the relentless surge in Treasury yields and the dollar index showed no signs of letting up.

The rupee closed at 81.94 per U.S. dollar, down from 81.58 in the previous session. It reached a new low of 81.95.

It is the fourth time in five sessions that the local unit has notched up it worst level against the dollar ever, dropping to almost 82 from 80 in a space of a week.

The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars as it seeks to looks to manage the volatility and the pace of the rupee's fall, traders have said. Estimates of how much the RBI has sold recently range from $1.0-$1.8 billion per day.

"(The) INR is now firmly on the depreciation path, with just the pace of the move uncertain," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

"An 82.50-83.00 range looks possible for now, but an outsized move in the next one year remains a possibility, though with a small probability."

The rupee's decline on Wednesday was less than that of other major Asian currencies, likely thanks to the RBI's intervention.

The Korean won, the offshore Chinese yuan, the Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah were all down 1% to 1.2%.

Inflation concerns and the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening pushed the 10-year Treasury yield above 4% for the first time in more than a decade, pressuring Asian currencies and hurting risk appetite.

The dollar index on Wednesday climbed to 114.78, a new twenty-year high.

Indian shares extended losses with the BSE Sensex falling to its lowest since July. Brent crude was little changed, hovering near $86.

Rupee forward premiums rose.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.