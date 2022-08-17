JUST IN
Rupee seen stronger tracking oil price fall; US yields may cap gains
Should India go for bond issue to tap NRIs, other overseas investors?
Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro, Chinese yuan on heightened recession worries
India's foreign exchange reserves falls $897 million to $572.978 billion
Rupee down by 9 paise to 79.71 against US dollar in early trade today
'Worst likely over' for emerging Asian currencies as US Fed hike bets ease
Rupee opens higher at 79.25 vs dollar as US inflation concerns ease
Rupee gains sharply as slowing US inflation softens Fed hike fears
Rs 50,000 cr forex saved by blending ethanol with petrol in 7-8 years: PM
Rupee rises by 11 paise to 79.52 against US dollar in early trade
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5%
Business Standard

Rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week as equities rally

The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities.

Topics
Indian rupee

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 79.4450 in its best session since Aug. 5. The currency had ended at 79.6550 on Friday. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday.

Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

Meanwhile, Indian equities jumped 0.7% on the backof a moderation in inflation rate and a decline in oil prices,closing higher for seventh session. [.BO]

"After nine consecutive months of outflows, having witnessed nearly $3 billion in foreign inflows so far in August despite global geopolitical and economic turmoil has been an achievement and the biggest supporting factor for the rupee," Amit Pabri, managing director at Mumbai-based consultancy CR Forex, said.

"As long as the USD/INR pair remains in a consolidated range of 78.80 to 80.10, buy on dips and sell on uptick remains an ideal strategy to follow for near-term exposures".

Oil prices slumped to a six-month low to trade under $92 per barrel after a series of soft data from world's major economies sparked concerns about a possible recession hitting crude demand. [O/R]

Climbing oil prices this year had been one of the biggest factors weighing on the rupee as India is the third-biggest importer of the commodity with a substantial trade deficit.

Markets now await minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July due later in the day to look for clues on the pace of further rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

The dollar remained tentative ahead of the release, notching slim gains in the European trading session. [FRX/]

Meanwhile, India's 10-year government bond yield extended its fall to 7.1825% amid likely purchases from foreign banks after Goldman Sachs said it expects local bonds to be included in global bond indices in 2023. [IN/]

 

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Neha Arora)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 16:31 IST

`
.