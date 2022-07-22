JUST IN

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $7.5 billion to $572.7 billion
Rupee's sharp fall against dollar not a worry for edible oil manufacturers
Rupee snaps 11-week losing streak, RBI steps in after falling to 80-mark
Rupee settles almost flat; falls 1 paisa to close at 79.86 against dollar
Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.92 against dollar on account of firm crude prices
Rupee holding up well relative to EM peers, advanced economies: RBI Guv
Rupee unlikely to get any tailwind this fiscal: UBS Securities' report
Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 79.85 against USD on fresh FPI inflows
Next pain point for the rupee: $79 billion of unhedged offshore loans
Rupee falls by 1 paisa to all-time low of 80.06 against US dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

RuPay credit card-UPI linkage to be operational in 2 months, says NPCI CEO

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $7.5 billion to $572.7 billion

Business Standard

Rupee's sharp fall against dollar not a worry for edible oil manufacturers

The rupee on July 21 hit a low of 80.06 per dollar in intraday trade but it bounced back to close at 79.99

Topics
Indian rupee | Rupee vs dollar | Rupee

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Edible oil manufacturers are unfazed by the rupee’s sharp fall against the dollar because the higher decline in crude palm oil prices has compensated for that.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 20:43 IST

`
.