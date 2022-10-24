JUST IN
Scale with proper capital allocation is critical: APAC Financial founder
Business Standard

Rupee weakens nearly 10% by end of Samvat 2078 on global pressures

A weakening bias in the rupee continued in October with foreign portfolio investment outflows, pushing it above 82 levels

Topics
Rupee | Bond Yields | RBI

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

Reflecting global headwinds, especially the Russia-Ukraine war and aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve, the rupee depreciated by 9.95 per cent to close at Rs 82.69 to the dollar on October 21, 2022, marking the end of Samvat 2078.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:15 IST

