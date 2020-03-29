JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Covid-19: Bank employees seek transportation, police protection for working
Business Standard

SBI raises $100 mn via green bonds amid volatile market conditions

The bond issue was done through private placement.

BS Reporter 

SBI plans to mop up Rs 5,000-crore debt capital via tier-II bonds
The bonds were priced at around 2 per cent (three-month London Inter-Bank Offer Rate of 1.10-15 per cent + 80 basis points).

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India has raised $100 million through two-year green bonds in very volatile market conditions. The bonds were priced at around 2 per cent (three-month London Inter-Bank Offer Rate of 1.10-15 per cent + 80 basis points). The bond issue was done through private placement.
First Published: Sun, March 29 2020. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU