SBI raises $100 mn via green bonds amid volatile market conditions

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India has raised $100 million through two-year green bonds in very volatile market conditions. The bonds were priced at around 2 per cent (three-month London Inter-Bank Offer Rate of 1.10-15 per cent + 80 basis points). The bond issue was done through private placement.
