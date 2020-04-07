SBI reduces MCLR by 35 bps to 7.40% across all tenors

India's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Tuesday slashed the marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 basis points across all tenors, a move that followed on the heels of RBI rate cut to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



It's SBI's 11th consecutive cut in in FY 2019-20. The one year will be 7.40% per annum with effect from April 10, 2020.





The one-year tenor is the benchmark against which most of the consumer loans are priced.



"Consequently, EMIs on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by around Rs 24.00 per 1 lakh on a 30 year loan," SBI said.





Last month, the SBI had reduced its lending rates by 75 basis points, passing on the entire repo rate cut made by the RBI to its customers.

The lender had also reduced interest rates on retail and bulk deposits by between 20 to 100 basis points across various tenors.

