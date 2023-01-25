JUST IN
South Indian Bank posts Rs 102-cr net profit in October-December quarter
Indian lenders expect pick up in retail deposits as interest rates rise
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr on decline in bad loans
US-based crypto exchange Gemini to lay off 10% workforce, says report
Foreign portfolio investor legroom gains for Kotak Mahindra Bank
Karur Vysya Bank Q3 profit surges 56% to Rs 289 cr on decline in bad loans
Banks get time till Dec end to renew safe deposit locker agreements
AT1 bond setback: Carlyle, Advent supportive, says YES Bank MD & CEO
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q3 net profit rises 79% to Rs 311 cr; NII up 27%
RBI orders SBM Bank to stop transactions under remittance scheme
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
South Indian Bank posts Rs 102-cr net profit in October-December quarter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SBM Bank says engaging with RBI to address 'supervisory concerns'

The RBI, on Monday, ordered SBM Bank to stop all transactions under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) until further notice, citing "material supervisory concerns" but no further detail

Topics
SBM | Reserve Bank of India | Banking sector

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

BENGALURU (Reuters) - SBM Bank (India) is engaging with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to address "supervisory concerns", the lender said in an email to a customer reviewed by Reuters, days after the regulator barred it from some transactions.

The RBI, on Monday, ordered SBM Bank to stop all transactions under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) until further notice, citing "material supervisory concerns" but no further detail.

The central bank had concerns that certain overseas money transfer practices of SBM's fintech partners did not follow the appropriate procedures, a banking source told Reuters earlier this week on condition of anonymity as the discussions were private.

The LRS scheme allows Indian residents to send up to $250,000 abroad each financial year.

"We would like to state that SBM Bank (India) Ltd. is committed to upholding the highest standard of banking. SBM Bank (India) Ltd. remains open for business in all other areas," the lender said in the email.

SBM Bank India is a unit of the State Bank of Mauritius and became the first foreign bank to receive a universal banking licence under an Indian scheme for wholly owned subsidiaries, which allowed foreign lenders to compete with Indian banks.

 

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SBM

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.