Sidbi partners with VFS to extend MSME loans up to Rs 5 lakh at 13% pa

-
ALSO READ
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with SIDBI Chairman S Ramann
SIDBI identifies MFIs to provide enhanced support for micro-lending
SIDBI to partner with AMFI to support Bengal's women entrepreneurs
Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt
After Covid setback, MSMEs owed Rs 10.7 trn in pending dues: Report
-
The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a partnership with VFS Capital to extend loans to the MSME sector, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution said.
VFS Capital will extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13 per cent interest rate per annum, a top company official said.
"We have tied up with SIDBI to provide loans to the SME and MSME sectors. VFS Capital expects to disburse Rs 30-40 crore under the scheme this fiscal, MD and CEO Kuldip Maity said.
The loan book of the MFI during 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore from Rs 805 crore in the last financial year, he said.
Maity said the company is planning to expand its footprint in the north-western part by launching operations in Rajasthan by the end of January.
At present, it operates in 13 states including West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.
VFS Capital also plans to add 35 branches within this fiscal, taking the number to 270 across the country.
We aim to raise Rs 100 crore in 2023-24, Maity added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU