JUST IN
Sidbi partners with VFS to extend MSME loans up to Rs 5 lakh at 13% pa
Outstanding microfinance loan portfolio to rise 20.3% in FY23: MFIN
Microfinance sector grows over 16-fold to Rs 2.85 trn in last decade: Study
Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise up to Rs 300 cr by issuing bonds
Customer protection the core of new RBI microfinance rules: Dy governor Rao
MFI loans decline in June qtr; NPA situation improves, says report
Having more than one SRO is good for business: Sa-dhan CEO Jiji Mammen
Can financial services be made bite-sized to deepen credit penetration?
Microfinance disbursements slowed in Q1 FY23 after new regulations: MFIN
25% micro credit customers graduated to SMEs since Covid: Bandhan Bank MD
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Microfinance
Paytm bank gets RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sidbi partners with VFS to extend MSME loans up to Rs 5 lakh at 13% pa

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a partnership with VFS Capital to extend loans to the MSME sector, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution said

Topics
SIDBI | VFS Global | MSME listings

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13% p.a.
SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13% p.a.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a partnership with VFS Capital to extend loans to the MSME sector, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution said.

VFS Capital will extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13 per cent interest rate per annum, a top company official said.

"We have tied up with SIDBI to provide loans to the SME and MSME sectors. VFS Capital expects to disburse Rs 30-40 crore under the scheme this fiscal, MD and CEO Kuldip Maity said.

The loan book of the MFI during 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore from Rs 805 crore in the last financial year, he said.

Maity said the company is planning to expand its footprint in the north-western part by launching operations in Rajasthan by the end of January.

At present, it operates in 13 states including West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

VFS Capital also plans to add 35 branches within this fiscal, taking the number to 270 across the country.

We aim to raise Rs 100 crore in 2023-24, Maity added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SIDBI

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 14:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.