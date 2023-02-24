JUST IN
Bank of Baroda to consider all borrower requests, including Adani, on merit
Slippages will gradually dip every quarter: PNB chief Atul Kumar Goel

In a Q&A, the lender's MD & CEO says the bank's NPA ratio could improve further as it doesn't have any large loan that needs to be regarded as bad

Topics
Q&A | Punjab National Bank | Bank

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Punjab National Bank Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel
Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, Punjab National Bank

Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank says the lender's non-performing asset ratio could improve further as it does not have any large loan that needs to be recognised as bad, in an interview with Manojit Saha. Edited Excerpts:

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:25 IST

