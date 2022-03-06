JUST IN

Small finance banks seek an urgent extension of time limit for listing

These banks have cited the 'accepted recommendations 31 and 27' of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Internal Working Group (IWG) to buttress their request

Topics
small finance banking | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

Raghu Mohan  |  Mumbai 

Small finance banks (SFBs) have sought an urgent extension of the time limit for their listing — after having met some financial conditions — to eight years from six currently. These banks have cited the “accepted recommendations 31 and 27” of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Internal Working Group (IWG) to buttress their request.

On November 25 last year, the RBI had said it had accepted 21 recommendations of the 33 made by the IWG. Jana SFB, Utkarsh SFB, Fincare SFB, and ESAF SFB, which have their initial capital floats in the pipeline, will ...

First Published: Sun, March 06 2022. 22:47 IST

