Startup nurture.farm partners with SBI General Insurance, Future Generali

Agri-tech startup nurture.farm on Wednesday announced its partnership with SBI General Insurance and Future Generali India Insurance Company to expand its insurance solutions for 1.9 million farmers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Agri-tech startup nurture.farm on Wednesday announced its partnership with SBI General Insurance and Future Generali India Insurance Company to expand its insurance solutions for its 1.9 million farmers.

nurture.farm is an open digital platform for growers, farming communities and food systems.

The company had recently received a corporate agency licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This licence enables nurture.farm to help farmers access innovative insurance solutions at cost-effective price points.

"Insurance penetration in India is very low, especially in the rural hinterland. We want to develop smart insurance solutions for farmers to increase their financial resilience. We are elated to have partnered with trusted brands...," nurture.farm Business Head and COO Dhruv Sawhney said in a statement.

With these partnerships, the company aims to offer its insurance solutions to nearly 2 million farmers in 2022-23, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 15:01 IST

