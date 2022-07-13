Startup nurture.farm partners with SBI General Insurance, Future Generali

Agri-tech startup nurture.farm on Wednesday announced its partnership with General and Future Generali India Company to expand its solutions for its 1.9 million .

nurture.farm is an open digital platform for growers, farming communities and food systems.

The company had recently received a corporate agency licence from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This licence enables nurture.farm to help access innovative insurance solutions at cost-effective price points.

"Insurance penetration in India is very low, especially in the rural hinterland. We want to develop smart insurance solutions for to increase their financial resilience. We are elated to have partnered with trusted brands...," nurture.farm Business Head and COO Dhruv Sawhney said in a statement.

With these partnerships, the company aims to offer its insurance solutions to nearly 2 million farmers in 2022-23, it added.

