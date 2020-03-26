Tamil Nadu warns pvt banks against collecting dues from small borrowers

on Thursday warned private banks, self-help groups, micro companies against collecting interest on loans from small borrowers. The state government said it would stringent action would be taken if they act against the warning.

The state permitted small caterers serving the elderly to continue supply of cooked food provided their vehicles sport the sticker ‘Essential Service’ and the drivers have identity cards. It added that the services of food delivery firms like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats will remain to be suspended.

Private banks, self-help groups and companies should not collect their loan dues till further orders, according to state government release.

The government also announced various other measures to ease the life of the people belonging to different sectors during the 21-day nationwide lockdown period.





These measures were taken after a meeting of District Collectors held by Chief Minister K Palaniswami through video conferencing.

These include setting up of nine groups comprising of IAS officers to smoothen the hindrances due to the lockdown, setting up of vegetables and fruits markets in big grounds where three feet social distancing could be maintained, spraying of disinfectants using fire service vehicles in crowded localities.

Supply of two months medicines to pregnant woman, persons with chronic ailments like blood pressure, AIDS, tuberculosis and diabetes. Issue of 'Essential Commodities’ certificate by District Collectors and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation for production and movement of essential items among the other measures.