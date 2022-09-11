JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi's governance turmoil: A saga of management-shareholder conflicts
IOB, Bank of Baroda raise MCLR rates by up to 0.10%, makes loan costly
BoI net profit down at Rs 2,221cr for FY22 on divergence in provisioning
YES Bank NPA sale challenge: Arcil-Cerberus backs out of the race
Bank credit growth hits near nine-year high of 15.5%, shows RBI data
Two years after YES Bank fiasco, AT-1 bonds rekindle investor interest
Indian banks' loans rose 15.5% YoY in two weeks to Aug 26, says RBI
Amid rising credit demand, SBI  looks for a revamp to increase deposits
HDFC Bank raises Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business growth
Banks jump on the ONDC bandwagon to draw synergy from the network
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Dhanlaxmi's governance turmoil: A saga of management-shareholder conflicts
Ours is more than a business correspondent model: Spice Money's Dilip Modi
Business Standard

Time to forge new bonds: Is corporate bond market at an inflection point?

Corporate bond issuance is looking impressive, but the market still has some distance to go before it can be considered deep

Topics
corporate bond market | corporate bonds | fundings

Raghu Mohan 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last week T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), highlighted the fact that the country’s outstanding stock of corporate bonds rose four-fold to Rs 40.20 trillion in FY22, from Rs 10.51 trillion a decade ago, and annual issuance is now closer to Rs 6 trillion, from Rs 3.80 trillion in FY12. Is the corporate bond market at an inflection point?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on corporate bond market

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 19:25 IST

`
.