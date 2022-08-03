Trading desks should prepare for much lower liquidity surpluses: B Prasanna

The recent sharp decline in surplus in the banking system could have been by Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) design as it seeks to push up short-term money market rates and ward off speculation against the rupee, says B Prasanna , Bank’s head of global . As the three-day (MPC) meeting kicks off, in an interview to Bhaskar Dutta , Prasanna says with the central bank moving towards the removal of accommodation, trading desks should prepare for more frequent episodes of tightness. Edited excerpts:

