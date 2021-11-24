Trai proposes nil charge on USSD messages for mobile banking, payments

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt
-
Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday proposed to remove charges on USSD messages for mobile banking and payment services to promote digital transactions.
The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) messages get displayed on the screen of mobile phones and are not stored like SMSes. This technology is widely used to display balance deduction in mobile phones where a message pops-up on the device screen after a call or outgoing SMS.
At present, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has capped the price of a USSD session at 50 paise where each session can be completed in eight stages.
The suggestion to remove charges has been made by a high-level committee on deepening of digital payments constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a view to encouraging digitalisation of payments and enhancing financial inclusion.
The recommendations made by the committee are supported by the Department of Financial Services (DFS).
Trai, in a statement, said following a request from the DFS to the Department of Telecommunications in this regard, the Authority analysed the issue from various aspects and is of the view that in order to protect the interests of the USSD users and promote digital financial inclusion, rationalisation of USSD charges is required.
"Accordingly, the Authority proposes to revise the framework for USSD based mobile banking and payment services by prescribing a 'Nil' charge per USSD session for mobile banking and payment service, while keeping the remaining items of USSD unchanged," Trai said.
The regulator said the present tariff per USSD session for mobile banking offered by telecom service providers (TSPs) is several times higher than the average tariff for one minute of outgoing voice call, or one outgoing SMS.
"Considering the decline in charges for other services, the rationalization of USSD charges is required to increase the number of USSD transactions," Trai said.
The regulator has invited views of stakeholders on the draft proposal by December 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU