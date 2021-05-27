UCO Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000-cr equity capital raise in FY22

-
ALSO READ
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
BS CEO Round Table: Six bank chiefs discuss paradigm shift in banking space
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
BS Banking Annual: Worst may be coming as recovery path remains uncertain
-
State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday said its board has approved raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital for the current fiscal year.
"The board of directors of the bank, this day May 27, 2021, approved the proposal for raising of equity capital aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore during the financial year 2021-22," UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The fundraise can take place through various modes, such as follow on public offer (FPO), qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential issue, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders, government, RBI and Sebi, it added.
The Kolkata-headquartered lender said the capital raise plan will be placed before the shareholders for their approval in its ensuing annual general meeting.
The bank also reported a multi-fold jump in March quarter net profit at Rs 80 crore.
For the full year 2020-21, bank reported a net profit of Rs 167.04 crore. There was a net loss of Rs 2,436.83 crore in 2019-20.
Stock of UCO Bank closed 1.39 per cent up at Rs 13.15 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU