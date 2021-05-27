Economy not as hard hit as 1st wave, uncertainties remain: RBI Report

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
India's economy has not moderated to the extent it did during the first wave but uncertainties can act as a deterrent in the short term, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.
In its annual report, the central bank said the country's growth prospects now essentially depend on how fast India can arrest the second wave of COVID-19 infections.
"The recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 will critically depend on the robust revival of private demand that may be led by the consumption in the short-run but will require acceleration of investment to sustain the recovery," the central bank said in its annual report.
It also added that reform measures in various areas were likely to improve India's growth potential on a sustainable basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU