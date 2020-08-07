JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Forex reserves hit an all-time high of $534.5 bn in week ended July 31
Business Standard

UCO Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across tenors, effective August 10

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier, the bank said

Topics
UCO Bank | MCLR | Rate cuts

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

UCO bank, UCO
The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier, the bank said.

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all the tenors.

The revised lending rates will be effective from August 10.

"As a result, all MCLR linked loans will become cheaper now," the lender said in a statement.

The revised one-year MCLR stands at 7.40 per cent as against 7.50 per cent earlier, the bank said.

The three-month and six-month MCLRs have been cut to 7.05 per cent and 7.30 per cent, respectively.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 19:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU