UK regulator slaps Rs 80 mn fine on London branch of Canara Bank

The financial sector regulator, (FCA), on Wednesday imposed a fine of £896,100 (Rs 80 million) on the London branch of and also stopped it from accepting deposits for nearly 5 months for not adhering to (AML) regulations.



Meanwhile, the bank in a filing said “acknowledges that senior management at have fully cooperated and engaged with FCA’s investigation and that the firm's substantive deficiencies now have been rectified”.



in a notice said it had imposed a penalty of £896,100 on the bank and restricted it from accepting deposits from new customers for 147 days.



“The reason for this action is because breached Principle 3 (management and control — a firm must take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively, with adequate risk management systems) between November 26, 2012 and January 29, 2016,” said.



The regulator further said it had reduced the penalty by 30 per cent as Canara Bank agreed to settle at an early stage of FCA's probe.

