Valuations of banks could go up in 12 months: Morgan Stanley's Anil Agarwal

The recapitalisation of Rs 70,000 crore announced in the Budget earlier this month is expected to take care of regulatory and growth capital requirement of public sector banks (PSBs).

ANIL AGARWAL, head of Asian (excluding Japan) financial research at Morgan Stanley, tells Shreepad S Aute that reduction in bad loans will support their margin, as the share of interest-earning loans will drift up. Edited excerpts: What is making you positive on big banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India? Last year, our call was that asset quality outlook will improve and will ...