'Most of us don't know what happened': Yes Bank customers flock branches
YES Bank crisis: ED raids founder Rana Kapoor's residence in Mumbai

They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in the western metropolis

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rana Kapoor
The central agency is probing Rana Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity. File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said.

They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in the western metropolis.

The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting more evidence, the officials said.

The central agency is probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

Some other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner, they added.
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 23:09 IST

