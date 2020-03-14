Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564.2-crore loss in the third quarter of FY20

Reeling under huge bad loan provision, ailing private lender Yes Bank, posted a loss of Rs 18,564.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3Fy20).

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,001.8 crore in quarter ended December 2018 (Q3Fy19). Sequentially, it had posted a net loss of Rs 600 crore in quarter ended September 2019 (Q2Fy20).

Bank is under moratorium since March 05, 2020 and being run by administrator Prashant Kumar. The moratorium will be lifted on March 18, 2020.

The provisions and contingencies, including for non-performing assets (NPAs), ballooned to Rs 24,765.73 crore in the third quarter of current financial year as against Rs 550.23 crore in Q3Fy19. Sequentially, bank had set aside Rs 1,336.25 crore in September 2019 quarter as provisions and contingencies.

Its gross NPAs stood at Rs 40,709.2 Crore in December 2019 up from Rs 5,158.6 crore at end of December 2018 (Q3Fy19). Sequentially its Gross NPAs were at Rs 17,134.4 crore at end of September 2019.

The net NPAs of Bank stood at Rs 11,114.72 in December 2019, up from Rs 2,876.3 crore in December 2018. Sequentially, net NPA were at Rs 9,757.2 crore in September 2019.

The capital adequacy ratio was at 4.2 per cent at end of December 2019 as against 16.3 per cent a year ago. At end of September 2019 quarter (Q2Fy20), capital adequacy was 16.3 Per cent.

While placing the bank under moratorium (on March 05, 2020), Reserve Bank of India had said that its financial position declined. This was largely due to inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits.

The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank, RBI had said.