A snapshot of fixed deposit rated offered by banks and other details

|Bank Name
|Highest slab (%)
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|6.75
|6.25
|6
|6
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|7
|6.5
|7
|6.75
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|6.5
|6
|6.5
|6.25
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|6.75
|6.25
|6.5
|6.5
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|6
|5.85
|6
|5.75
|Fincare Small Finance Bank
|6.75
|6
|6.25
|6.75
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|6.25
|6.25
|5.75
|5.25
|AU Small Finance Bank
|6
|4.85
|6
|5.75
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|6.25
|6
|6
|6
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|DCB Bank
|5.95
|5.55
|5.95
|5.95
|RBL Bank
|6.3
|6
|6.3
|6.3
|SBM Bank India
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|6
|IndusInd Bank
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Nainital Bank
|5.35
|5.1
|5.35
|5.35
|IDFC First Bank
|5.25
|4.75
|5
|5.2
|Karur Vysya Bank
|5.6
|5.15
|5.25
|5.6
|CSB Bank
|5.5
|5
|5.25
|5.5
|Axis Bank
|5.75
|5.1
|5.4
|5.75
|South Indian Bank
|5.65
|5.2
|5.5
|5.65
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|5.6
|5.5
|5.25
|5.25
|Karnataka Bank
|5.5
|5.1
|5.4
|5.4
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|5.5
|5.15
|5.3
|5.4
|Bandhan Bank
|5.5
|5.5
|5.25
|5
|HDFC Bank
|5.5
|4.9
|5.15
|5.3
|ICICI Bank
|5.5
|4.9
|5.15
|5.35
|DBS Bank
|5.5
|4.25
|5.5
|5.5
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|5.3
|5.1
|5.3
|5.3
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Union Bank of India
|5.5
|5
|5.3
|5.4
|Canara Bank
|5.35
|5.1
|5.25
|5.25
|State Bank of India
|5.4
|5
|5.3
|5.4
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|5.3
|5.05
|5.3
|5.3
|Indian Bank
|5.25
|4.95
|5.2
|5.25
|Bank of Baroda
|5.25
|4.9
|5.1
|5.25
|IDBI Bank
|5.4
|5.05
|5.4
|5.25
|Punjab National Bank
|5.25
|5
|5.1
|5.25
|Indian Overseas Bank
|5.2
|5.15
|5.2
|5.2
|Bank of India
|5.05
|5
|5.05
|5.05
|Bank of Maharashta
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|6.25
|3.85
|4.5
|6.25
|HSBC Bank
|4
|3.1
|4
|4
|Citibank
|3.5
|2.75
|3.5
|3.5
FD rates as on 10th November, 2021
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor