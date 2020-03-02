Delhi, Telangana report two new Coronavirus cases, govt announces measures

Two new cases of tested positive on Monday, one in the national capital and another in Telangana, taking the total number of confirmed cases to five in India. The two patients had travelled from Italy and Dubai to reach India.

Health Minister Dr. said, "Initially there were three Indians who had travelled from China and were admitted in Kerala hospital. Now they have recovered. Two more cases, one in Delhi, another in Telangana have been reported today. while one travelled to India from Italy, another reached here from Dubai."

The minister added that passengers from 12 countries including China, Italy, Vietnam are being universally scanned at 21 Indian airports, 12 major and 65 minor seaports.



Meanwhile, tanking 939 points from the day's high level, equity benchmark index Sensex closed 153.27 points lower at 38,144.02 as detection of fresh cases in India spooked domestic investors.





India has evacuated all its citizens from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and has quarantined them at an Indian Army in Manesar.

China on Monday reported 42 new fatalities from the COVID-19 outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 2,912, Chinese health officials said on Monday. The rapid spread of the epidemic has wreaked havoc globally causing over 3,000 deaths and infecting more than 88,000 people.

The deadly virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to more than 70 countries. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday it received reports of 202 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases in the mainland to 80,026.