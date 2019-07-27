E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products do not help reduce cancer: WHO

JUST IN
Poor diet quality may increase chances of frailty in older people: Study
Business Standard

Electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products are not helping fight cancer, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, urging smokers and governments not to trust claims from cigarette firms about their latest products.

The seventh “WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic” said blocking the industry’s interference was critical to cutting the harm from tobacco use.

“The tobacco industry has a long history of systemic, aggressive, sustained and well-resourced opposition to tobacco control measures,” the report said.

“While some strategies are public and others more covert... all have the goal of weakening tobacco control.

The report said tobacco giant Philip Morris International was trying to position itself as a responsible public health partner via its “Unsmoke” campaign, which encourages people to “change to a better alternative”.

First Published: Sat, July 27 2019. 23:01 IST

