How to safeguard your spinal cord from injury. Tips from an expert

A column of nerves protected by myelin sheath, secured by 31 butterfly-shaped vertebrae makes for our spinal cord, which literally is the backbone of our physical well-being.

It is susceptible to injuries that can be addressed only through medical intervention. The cannot recover from an injury on its own and repairing is a matter of research in many countries.

The most common form of injury happens due to trauma. Road traffic crashes and high falls (fall from balcony/terrace/trees/stairs) are the common causes. Besides, low falls, such as sports injuries, or a sudden blow can damage the spinal cord. If a tumor, inflammation, or infection compresses the cord it may also cause an injury and those who have a smaller spinal canal (spinal stenosis) have a higher risk.

Spinal cord injuries are divided into complete (absence of sensory and motor function below the site of injury) and incomplete (partial motor or sensory function below the affected area). Some of the most common partial spinal cord injuries are anterior cord syndrome (affects the front of the spinal cord and damages motor and sensory pathways), central cord syndrome (damages central cord resulting in more weakness in upper than in lower limbs) and brown-sequard syndrome (damages one side of the spinal cord). There are some common symptoms of

Loss of sensation in the body below the level of injury

Different degrees of paralysis, including tetraplegia and paraplegia

Lack of control in bladder and bowel function

Difficulty in breathing

Lack of libido or sexual function

Car crashes are one of the most common causes of spinal cord injuries. Seatbelts are as important in the rear seat as in the front. There are special restraints for children.

Check water depth before diving. Don't dive into a pool that is less than 12 feet (about 3.7 meters) or deep.

Prevent falls by using a step stool with a grab bar to reach objects in high places. Add handrails along staircase and use slip-resistant mats on tile floors and in shower.

While playing sports, always wear the recommended safety gear and avoid leading with head.

Management of involves a multidisciplinary team approach. It starts at the site of accident. A trained team should be involved in evacuation, provision of first aid and then transfer to the nearest facility. Acute management involves maintaining the oxygen levels in blood to reduce secondary damage to spinal cord, maintained airway and blood pressure and ventilation in high tetraplegics. The vertebral fractures may be managed by surgery or conservatively depending on the type of fracture. Comprehensive rehabilitation involves physical, psychosocial, sexual and vocational rehabilitation. A lifelong follow up is generally requested.