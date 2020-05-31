The coronavirus pandemic and OCD: Here's your weekly health guide

The ongoing global pandemic has been having a major impact on almost all aspects of our lives. Our mental health and psychological well-being are no exception to the rule.

While almost all of us are being impacted in one way or the other, those who were previously suffering from mental health related concerns, too, would be having exacerbated concerns at these times. The uncertainty of these times is likely to instill a sense of anxiety, with a fear of the unknown, in our minds. And for those of us who might be predisposed to experience anxiety, or have an anxiety disorder, the symptoms are ...