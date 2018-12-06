In a first, railways converts diesel locomotive into electric, in 69 days!

In a first, the has converted a into an electric one, as part of its efforts to completely electrify the broad gauge network.

The conversion has also enhanced the power of the locomotive from 2600 horse power to 5000 horse power.

The work on the project began on December 22, 2017 and the new locomotive was dispatched on February 28, 2018. From concept to execution of the conversion of the to electric was carried out in just 69 days, railway said Thursday.

"In keeping with the Indian Railways' Mission 100 per cent electrification and de-carbonization agenda, Works, Varanasi has developed a new prototype converted from diesel locomotive. After its mandatory trials, the locomotive was launched from Varanasi to Ludhiana," railways said.

Railways has planned to discontinue mid-life rehabilitation of diesel locomotives and has decided to convert them to and utilise them till their codal life.

"While midlife rehabilitation of diesel locos at a cost of around Rs 5-6 crore is inescapable and unavoidable for running of the diesel locos beyond 18 years. Only 50 per cent of this expenditure will be used for conversion of diesel locomotive to Once converted, the loco will have 5000 horse power as compared to the 2700 horse power diesel locos," it said.

The project is a step forward towards saving of traction energy cost which in turn will reduce railways' fuel bill and also cut down carbon emissions.

"This is a unique product of in more ways than one, and has been produced without causing an extra drain on the finances and first of its kind in the world," the statement from railways said.

Consequent upon requisite trials, sanction for commercial services was communicated by the Railway Board on November 27. On its first run on December 3, the converted locomotive hauled a 5200 tonnes load cruising at a maximum permissible speed of 75 kmph.