India hands over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh

India on Monday handed over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh, strengthening the neighbouring country's railway infrastructure.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the locomotives online in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several dignitaries from across the border.
The physical location of the handover was the Gede station of the Eastern Railways in West Bengal's Nadia district and the receiving station was Darshana in Bangladesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)