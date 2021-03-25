Less than 10% railway stations have CCTV cameras: Railways in Parliament

-
The railways has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at 686 stations across the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Wednesday, indicating that it has such coverage in less than 10 per cent of the 7,349 railway stations in India.
Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said that online monitoring through CCTV cameras is done at passenger reservation centre as well as other areas of major railway stations.
"Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been provided at 686 stations.
"If any unlawful/suspicious activity is observed, immediate action is taken. Presently, prevention of entry of persons is not done by using CCTV monitoring. However, surveillance on persons indulging in suspicious/objectionable activities is maintained and intervention is made as and when the need arises," he said.
Of the 686 stations, 156 are in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 69 stations, West Bengal with 67 stations and Bihar 47 stations.
While Rajasthan has CCTV cameras at 31 stations, Tamil Nadu has the facility at 35 stations. The states in the northeast, except Tripura and Nagaland which have one station each with cameras, and Puducherry have no stations with CCTV cameras, he said.
While Karnataka has CCTV cameras at 30 stations, 21 stations in Kerala have that facility and 29 stations in Madhya Pradesh have such cameras. Jammu and Kashmir has such cameras at 19 stations, Odisha 16, Haryana 13 and Jharkhand 11. Delhi has such cameras at 13 stations, Chhattisgarh 13 and Gujarat at 30 stations.
