Govt to sell 15% stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd via OFS

-
ALSO READ
Govt exits Tata Communications, sells 26% stake for Rs 8,846 crore
New dividend policy to ensure consistent reward to shareholders: DIPAM secy
Govt may extend Air India bid deadline; investors to get debt flexibility
Air India divestment: Date for qualified bidders extended to January 5
Govt's 16.12% share sale in Tata Comm gets 'great response' on day 1
-
The government on Tuesday said it will dilute 15 per cent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd via an offer for sale to raise nearly Rs 750 crore.
The issue will open on Wednesday for non-retail investors, and on Thursday for retail investors.
"Offer for Sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday. Govt. would divest 10% equity with a 5% Green Shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.
The floor price has been fixed at Rs 27.50 a share, a 9.54 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 30.40 apiece on the BSE.
RVNL was incorporated as a 100 per cent owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways on January 2003 with the objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor