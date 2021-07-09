New rail minister orders officials, staffers in office to work in 2 shifts

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Ministerial probables arrive in Delhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz
New railway minister takes charge, directs officials to work in 2 shifts
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
Orleans Masters: Doubles pair of Ashwini-Sikki reach semis
-
Hours after taking charge as the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered officials and staffers in his office to work in two shifts.
The first shift will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 12 am in midnight, an order by his office said on Thursday.
According to DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways, the order has been issued only for MR cell (minister's office) and not private or Railway staff.
"Minister of Railways has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister's office will work in two shifts i.e 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect," Narain said.
"It's for officers in MR cell only as is written in the note and it means--"Miles to go before we sleep..!" So much is to be done and every minute counts for the Railways on a mission mode. MR cell means minister's office, not private, Railway staff," he added.
After taking charge, the new Minister had said that the Railways is a major part of PM Modi's vision and he would work to make the vision a reality.
"His (PM Modi's) vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," said Vaishnaw.
A former IAS officer, Vaishnaw has been appointed the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
The Railway Ministry was earlier under Piyush Goyal who has been given charge of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. The 50-year-old also replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad, as Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. The first time Minister has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University, and MTech from IIT Kanpur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor