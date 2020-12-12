Railways to begin recruitment drive on December 15; Covid disclosure must

-
ALSO READ
Indian Railways to conduct exams from December 15 to fill 140,000 posts
How national recruitment agency will help both employers, job seekers
Indian Railways receives 24 mn applications for 104,000 various posts
Private trains could be a setback for Dalits and tribals, fear activists
6.1 million youth may lose jobs in India due to Covid-19: ADB-ILO report
-
The Railways on Friday said computer-based tests to fill 140,000 posts with the national transporter will be conducted following all Covid-19 protocols, including minimum travel time to centres for the 24.4 million candidates and mandatory use of face masks.
Candidates will have to sign a declaration saying they are fit to sit for the test.
“While it is not possible for candidates to provide a negative certificate for Covid, they will have to provide a declaration that they are fit to sit for the exam and are not Covid positive. The pro forma will be provided for the declaration,” Anand S Khati, director general, HR, Railway Board, said in a press briefing.
“On coming to the centre, a candidate will be tested with a thermo gun. If the temperature is beyond the mandated limit, the candidate’s exam will be rescheduled. This is a matter of safety. Candidates have largely been accommodated either within their states or at centres that require minimum travel, specially for women applicants and divyangs,” Khati said.
The first round of the exams will be held from December 15 to December 18. The next phase will be from December 28 till March 2021 tentatively, and the third round will be till the end of June 2021.
Links for downloading e-call letter will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Communication regarding the next phases of recruitment will be released in due course, the statement said.
Khati said the Railways would be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of candidates, wherever required and feasible.
Chief secretaries of state governments concerned have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting computer-based tests in secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing, he said. In computer-based tests, candidates are provided a link to familiarise themselves with a mock test before the actual exam.
There are no interviews in RRB examinations and selection of candidates is on merit only, he said. Khati said the entire process, from conducting of exams to handing over of appointment letters, will take around a year to complete.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor