Govt seeking permanent solution to farmers' woes: President Kovind
FM Piyush Goyal's post-Budget meet with RBI, Sebi may be cancelled

The meeting was scheduled for February 9, but the finance ministry is said to have cancelled it

Piyush Goyal

The customary post-Budget meeting, where Finance Minister addresses the board of Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India, may not happen this time. Earlier, this meeting was scheduled for February 9, but the finance ministry is said to have cancelled it. Sources said since this was an interim Union Budget, this meeting was not required. Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for medical reasons, was designated as minister without portfolio till he is able to resume his duties. Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal has been handed the additional charge of Ministry of Finance.
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 03:24 IST

