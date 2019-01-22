Interim Budget 2019: Rs 5,000 cr more may be allotted for MGNREGA

The interim Budget is likely to allocate an additional Rs 5,000 crore to the Centre’s flagship programme MGNREGA in the revised estimates for 2018-19.

Already, Rs 6,084 crore has been allocated through the supplementary demand for grants and the revised estimates will take the total allocation for the year to over Rs 66,000 crore. For the coming year (2019-20), officials said allocation could be more than Rs 60,000 crore as laid down by the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), which would be almost Rs 5,000 crore more than budget estimates for 2018-19 but Rs 6,000 crore less than ...