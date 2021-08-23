1 Afghan force member killed, 3 injured in gunfight at Kabul airport

A firefight broke out at the on Monday between unidentified gunmen, Afghan guards and foreign forces, said the German armed forces.

One Afghan security force member and three other suffered injuries in the battle, in which American and German forces were also involved, Sputnik reported citing German armed forces.

The incident took place at the North Gate of Hamid Karzai Airport. However, the identities of the assailants are still unknown.

Countries including the US and India have been urgently evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation.

The evacuations are being carried out in the wake of the collapse of the Afghan government and its take over by the

While terrorists are deployed outside the airport, the Afghan guards are helping US forces inside the airport.

The US, which has stationed thousands of troops to secure the airport, has set a deadline to complete the evacuations by August 31.

There are up to 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies who need to be evacuated, according to the Biden administration.

US President Joe Biden on Friday termed the evacuation from the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history.

