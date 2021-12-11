13 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan air defence identification zone

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's defence zone, 7th intrusion in Dec
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone, 4th incursion this month
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
Taiwan reports largest daily incursion by 2 dozen Chinese Air Force planes
-
Thirteen Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday.
This came on the day Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China.
The 13 Chinese planes entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ, with a sortie of two H-6 bombers and a Y-8 electronic warfare plane breaking off and intruding deep into the southeastern ADIZ.
The other 10 aircraft were a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a KJ-500 third-generation airborne early warning and control (AEW & C) plane, and six Shenyang J-16 and two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, Focus Taiwan reported citing Taiwan's defence ministry.
In response, Taiwan scrambled a combat air patrol, sent radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese military fleet, the MND said.
China has been regularly sending warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone.
Taiwan's defence ministry has been publishing information about such flights since Sept. 17 last year, amid a growing incidence of intrusions into its ADIZ by Chinese military planes.
Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace.
Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.
Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU